Apple Music Adds Concert Discovery for Fans

Apple Music's new concert feature lets users track live shows by their favorite artists, enhancing music discovery and event planning.

Apple Music has introduced a new concert discovery feature, making it easier for fans to find and attend live performances by their favorite artists. The update, reported by both The Mac Observer and 9to5Mac, brings live event information directly into the Apple Music app, streamlining the experience for users seeking to keep up with touring schedules and local concerts.

Seamless Concert Tracking Within Apple Music

The latest update integrates concert listings into the existing artist pages and search results on Apple Music. When users browse an artist, they can now view upcoming concerts, get location-specific recommendations, and access ticket links—all without leaving the app.

Live listings reflect artists’ current tour schedules

Concerts are sourced from industry partners like Bandsintown

Users can set reminders and share events with friends

This feature is designed to help fans stay informed about live music opportunities, especially as the industry continues to rebound. According to the official Apple Music concert discovery support page, the capability is available in several regions and leverages data from both Bandsintown and Shazam for comprehensive coverage.

How It Works for Listeners

Once a user selects an artist, Apple Music displays upcoming shows based on the listener’s location and the artist’s tour details. This allows fans to:

Discover concerts happening nearby

Access direct links to purchase tickets

Stay up to date with new tour announcements

For example, if a fan follows a trending artist, they can instantly see if that artist will be performing in their city or region. The platform also supports personalized notifications, making it easier to plan attendance at high-demand events. For further exploration, users can access Songkick’s concert database for global and historical event details.

Industry Context and Impact

This addition comes at a time when live music is experiencing a resurgence. Data from Statista show that concert attendance and ticket sales have been steadily increasing, with North American tours generating substantial revenue in 2023. By embedding concert information directly in Apple Music, the company aims to bridge the gap between digital listening and real-world experiences, offering additional value for both music fans and touring artists.

Analysts note that concert discovery tools are becoming a standard expectation in digital music platforms. Bandsintown’s artist analytics platform, for instance, highlights the growing importance of fan engagement and ticket sales data for musicians and promoters. Apple’s integration of these features is likely to enhance user engagement and foster a closer connection between artists and audiences.

What This Means for Apple Music Users

For subscribers, the new feature simplifies the process of following live music scenes. Instead of searching multiple websites or apps, everything from artist discographies to their latest tour dates is now available in one place. This all-in-one approach reflects a broader shift in the streaming industry toward combining music discovery with live event integration.

As Apple continues to expand its music ecosystem, the concert discovery tool is poised to make live music more accessible, helping fans connect with artists beyond streaming and enhancing the overall value of the Apple Music subscription.