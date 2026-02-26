Apple fans can save on iPads, AirPods, and MacBooks with new deals ahead of the company's March product event. Here's what to know.

Apple is rolling out significant discounts on popular devices, including iPads, AirPods, and MacBooks, just ahead of its anticipated March product event. The company is giving consumers a chance to upgrade their tech at reduced prices, fueling speculation about upcoming product launches and boosting interest among shoppers eager for the latest Apple hardware.

Limited-Time Deals on Top Apple Devices

According to Tom's Guide, Apple fans can take advantage of 13 standout deals on core devices ahead of the March showcase. While the discounts are available at various retailers, many offers are featured on the Apple Certified Refurbished Products site, which provides savings on like-new devices backed by Apple’s warranty and support.

iPads: Recent models, including the iPad Air and iPad Pro, are available at reduced prices, appealing to students, creatives, and everyday users alike. These deals offer a chance to access Apple’s flagship tablet features, such as M2 chip performance and advanced display technology, for less than typical retail cost.

Recent models, including the iPad Air and iPad Pro, are available at reduced prices, appealing to students, creatives, and everyday users alike. These deals offer a chance to access Apple’s flagship tablet features, such as M2 chip performance and advanced display technology, for less than typical retail cost. AirPods: Both the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 see price cuts, making Apple’s wireless earbuds more accessible for those seeking premium audio and seamless integration with Apple devices. The popularity of AirPods continues to drive strong demand, with discounts likely to appeal to new and returning customers.

Both the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 see price cuts, making Apple’s wireless earbuds more accessible for those seeking premium audio and seamless integration with Apple devices. The popularity of AirPods continues to drive strong demand, with discounts likely to appeal to new and returning customers. MacBooks: Select MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are also included in pre-event deals. With Apple’s silicon chips delivering impressive battery life and processing power, these price drops are expected to attract professionals and students looking for a reliable laptop upgrade.

Anticipation Builds for Apple’s March Event

Industry observers, including Tom’s Guide and Engadget, note that Apple’s pre-event sales often signal the imminent arrival of new products. CEO Tim Cook reportedly confirmed a week of Apple product reveals, intensifying speculation around what the March event will bring. While Apple has not officially announced which devices will be unveiled, there are rumors of refreshed iPad and MacBook models featuring updated hardware and potentially new features.

Shoppers considering these deals should weigh the potential release of updated devices. However, the current discounts present an opportunity to secure high-performance Apple hardware at a lower cost, especially for those who don’t need the latest generation.

How to Take Advantage of Current Offers

To maximize savings, consumers can shop both the Apple Certified Refurbished store and authorized third-party retailers. Refurbished Apple products undergo a rigorous inspection process and are backed by a one-year warranty, giving buyers peace of mind. For those interested in technical specifications, GSMArena offers detailed comparisons to help shoppers choose the right model and configuration.

Market research from the NPD Group highlights Apple’s strong market share in the U.S., propelled in part by ongoing promotional strategies and consumer interest in the company’s ecosystem. These pre-event deals are expected to maintain Apple’s momentum heading into the spring product cycle.

What’s Next for Apple?

With a week of announcements on the horizon, Apple’s March event is set to generate significant buzz. Whether shoppers choose to buy now or wait for the newest releases, the current slate of deals offers substantial value for those looking to join or upgrade within the Apple ecosystem.

As always, consumers are encouraged to compare industry research, official specs, and warranty coverage to ensure the best purchasing decision in the lead-up to Apple’s next big reveal.