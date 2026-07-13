Apple opens macOS 27 Golden Gate public beta with subtler Liquid Glass

Apple has softened Liquid Glass in macOS 27, aiming for better readability and consistency as M-series Macs gain easier access to the beta.

Apple opened macOS 27 Golden Gate to public testing with a less aggressive take on Liquid Glass, the translucent interface material it used to define the Mac’s last big redesign. The company says the updated look is meant to improve readability and consistency across apps, a practical change that lands directly in the daily work of reading menus, scanning windows and moving between apps.

Liquid Glass was introduced at WWDC 2025 as part of the macOS Tahoe 26 redesign, where Apple described it as a material that reflects and refracts its surroundings while still helping content stay front and center. That first version made the Mac look newer, but it also pushed transparency hard enough that some users found it visually busy. The macOS 27 approach reads like a correction, with Apple now emphasizing an “enhanced Liquid Glass” treatment and a more responsive experience.

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The beta arrives after a fast run of developer releases. Apple’s macOS 27 developer build went live on June 8, 2026, and Apple Developer’s releases page lists macOS 27.0 beta 3 as dated July 6, 2026. Apple’s Beta Software Program says new public betas for macOS 27 and the rest of its platforms are coming soon, signaling a broader rollout beyond developers.

The clearest group to try it first is anyone on an M-series Mac who already lives with Tahoe. macOS Tahoe 26 supports Apple silicon Macs introduced in 2020 or later, along with some older Intel holdovers, so the testing pool is still centered on newer hardware but is wider than many recent macOS betas. That matters because the people most likely to notice the design shift are also the ones using these systems every day for work, school and long stretches of multitasking.

Apple’s own support material for Tahoe underscores how much the company is tying design to usability, with more personalization options such as tinted or clear app icons and customizable folders. The macOS 27 design kits for Figma and Sketch also point to Liquid Glass updates and Dark Mode support, another sign that Apple is trying to make the interface calmer, not just shinier. The message is hard to miss: Apple is not abandoning Liquid Glass, but it is toning it down for people who want the Mac to stay readable first.