Apple opens public betas for iOS 27, debuts Siri AI revamp

Apple opened public betas across iPhone, Mac and more, with Siri AI front and center and a fall release aimed at a long-delayed assistant reset.

Apple opened public betas for iOS 27 and a slate of other operating systems, giving ordinary users an early look at the software the company says will ship this fall. The current lineup includes iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27, HomePod software 27, and AirPods firmware, with enrollment through the Apple Beta Software Program and feedback routed through the Feedback Assistant app.

The biggest draw is Siri AI, the delayed revamp Apple unveiled at WWDC26 on June 8, 2026. Apple describes the assistant as a completely reimagined system powered by Apple Intelligence, with personal-context understanding that can draw on messages, emails, photos and other data, plus onscreen awareness and the ability to fetch up-to-date information from the web. Apple also says Siri AI will get a dedicated app for revisiting conversations across products and the ability to act across apps, a far more ambitious pitch than the old voice assistant ever managed.

Source: macrumors.com

That matters most on devices people use all day. Apple’s iOS 27 page highlights Spatial Reframing, an upgraded Clean Up tool, and Siri mode in Camera, along with Siri AI support for Messages, Mail, Music, Reminders, Safari and image generation. Those are not cosmetic changes, but they are also the kind of features that will feel uneven if Apple still keeps Siri brief and constrained in practice. The rollout suggests Apple wants the phone to remain the center of the company’s AI story, with the iPhone, iPad and Mac doing the heaviest lift.

For average users, the beta comes with a familiar warning: early access is not free. Apple has usually opened public betas in July after several developer rounds, once the software is stable enough for wider testing, but beta builds can still bring bugs and battery-life problems. Installing one on a daily-use device is a tradeoff, not a perk, and the risk is highest on the one phone or laptop you cannot afford to have misbehave.

User:proshob via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Apple says Siri AI will arrive in English later this year, and iOS 27 is coming this fall. After years of criticism that Siri fell behind rival assistants, Apple is treating this release less like a routine point upgrade than a public reset of one of its most visible weaknesses.