Apple plans revamped MacBook Pro, new iPad Pros for 2027

Apple is lining up a modest MacBook Pro reset for 2027 while testing four new iPad Pros for spring, signaling a staged push into the M7 era.

Apple is preparing a revamped entry-level MacBook Pro for the first half of 2027, a move that would keep the cheapest pro notebook moving before a larger redesign reaches Apple’s higher-end Macs. The company is also testing four new iPad Pro models for a spring release, a parallel schedule that suggests Apple is managing its premium hardware in layers rather than with one sweeping launch.

The current base 14-inch MacBook Pro has been the main entry point into the Pro line since Apple’s last major redesign in October 2021. That update brought a Liquid Retina XDR display, HDMI, an SDXC card reader, MagSafe 3, a 1080p camera and a wider set of ports, giving buyers a clear step up from the MacBook Air without moving all the way to the most expensive configurations.

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The next round looks more selective. Broader MacBook Pro reporting points to thinner chassis designs, OLED display technology and, in some models, touch support, but those changes are expected to land first on the higher-end versions. The entry-level 14-inch model is likely to receive a smaller refresh ahead of that shift, which would let Apple keep a lower-cost premium notebook on sale while holding back the most dramatic changes for pricier machines.

Source: techjuice.pk

The iPad Pro is on a similar cadence. Apple launched the current M4 iPad Pro in May 2024 and described it as the thinnest product it had ever made, with the 11-inch model measuring 5.3 mm and the 13-inch model 5.1 mm. A spring 2027 update would land about 18 months later, and separate reporting says Apple may add vapor chamber cooling to the next model as it continues pushing thinner designs without sacrificing thermal performance.

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Taken together, the schedules point to a longer-term strategy. Apple appears to be widening the space between consumer hardware and true pro-class devices, while preserving an entry-level MacBook Pro for buyers who want more than a MacBook Air but are not ready to pay for the most ambitious redesigns. If the late-2026 M6 MacBook Pro and the first-half-2027 M7 refresh arrive as expected, Apple’s next chip cycle will likely be launched in stages, with the least expensive pro model serving as the first sign of where the line is headed.