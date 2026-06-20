Apple previews iOS 27 with Siri AI and on-device developer tools

Siri AI is the biggest change, but iOS 27 also adds on-device developer tools, new parental controls and a Europe-only rollout split.

Apple’s iOS 27 preview is more than a cosmetic refresh. The most practical changes sit in Siri AI, new parental controls and a deeper set of tools for app makers, while smaller service updates in Maps, Find My and Apple Cash round out the release.

For everyday users, Siri AI is the centerpiece. Apple says the assistant is powered by Apple Intelligence and is designed to give richer answers, hold a more natural back-and-forth, understand what is on screen and use personal context to respond more usefully. Apple said the feature was available for developer testing starting June 8, 2026, with a broader beta later in the year and English support later in 2026. That makes Siri AI the first part of iOS 27 most likely to change daily phone use, while the rest of the update looks more incremental.

AI-generated illustration

The clearest near-term winner may be families. Apple said iOS 27 includes new parental controls alongside design updates and performance enhancements, signaling that the company is treating safety and device management as part of the same release cycle as its AI push. In practical terms, that makes iOS 27 feel less like a single-feature update and more like a package aimed at making the iPhone easier to supervise, quicker to respond and less frustrating to use.

Developers get the deepest structural upgrade. Apple’s Foundation Models framework gives app makers direct access to the on-device model that powers Apple Intelligence, and Apple said developers can also work with cloud models such as Claude and Gemini through the same protocol. Apple said entity schemas are designed to push app content into Spotlight with attribution back to the app, intent schemas let people act on that content without memorizing exact phrases, and the new View Annotations API lets users reference what is on screen conversationally. That is the most meaningful under-the-hood shift in iOS 27, because it could determine which apps become easier to find and operate through AI.

The sharpest limitation is geographic. Apple said Siri AI will not ship in the European Union with iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 at launch because of the Digital Markets Act. Apple said the feature will be available in the EU on macOS 27 and visionOS 27, creating an uneven rollout that could frustrate iPhone users and complicate life for developers trying to build one experience for multiple platforms.

Narnars0 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Outside the AI headline, Apple highlighted richer Flyover in Apple Maps, more flexible sharing in Find My and bill splitting with Apple Cash. Those are useful additions, but they read as refinements rather than transformations. iOS 27’s real story is that Apple is moving the iPhone toward on-device AI, with the biggest gains going to users who want a smarter assistant, developers who want deeper system access and families who need tighter controls.