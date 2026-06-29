Apple price hikes make this M3 iPad Air deal stand out

Apple’s June 25 price hikes pushed the 11-inch iPad Air to $749, making a $499 M3 model look like a rare bargain.

Apple’s June 25 price increases lifted the cost of its Mac and iPad lines amid a memory shortage, and the 11-inch iPad Air now starts at $749 in Apple’s consumer store. That shift has made a $499 street price for the 128GB M3 iPad Air look unusually strong against Apple’s new baseline.

Apple introduced the M3 iPad Air on March 4, 2025 and said it would ship starting March 12. At launch, the 11-inch model started at $599, or $549 through Apple’s education pricing, and Apple pitched it as built for Apple Intelligence with support for Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), plus fast 5G connectivity and a new Magic Keyboard.

AI-generated illustration

That is where the current math changes. Apple’s consumer price for the 11-inch iPad Air has climbed to $749, while the education store lists it at $699, putting the $499 offer hundreds below Apple’s own current direct pricing and even below the Air’s original launch price. Apple’s current iPad Air lineup now features the M4 chip, which means the M3 model is no longer the newest iPad Air generation, but it still carries the same midrange formula that made it attractive in the first place.

Source: Apple/CNET

For buyers deciding between tablets and cheaper Macs, the appeal is less about specs on paper than about what the money buys. The M3 iPad Air keeps Apple Intelligence support, Pencil Pro compatibility, USB-C Pencil support, and the option of 5G on cellular models, while the unchanged design from the previous generation means the value argument depends heavily on price. At $499, it lands in the space where students, creators, and office users can get laptop-like productivity without paying for iPad Pro territory.

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Apple’s price increases arrived after Tim Cook said product prices would rise because of ongoing memory supply constraints. That backdrop leaves the M3 iPad Air as one of the clearest examples of how Apple’s own pricing changes have reshaped the value ladder: the hardware has not changed, but the gap between launch pricing, current store pricing, and the market’s $499 offer has grown wide enough to make an older Air generation feel newly relevant.