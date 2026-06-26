Apple raises Mac and iPad prices as Prime Day deals improve

Apple lifted Mac and iPad list prices as Prime Day entered its final hours, making existing Apple discounts look better against the new sticker prices.

Apple raised Mac and iPad prices on Thursday, lifting the base MacBook Air to $1,299 from $1,099 and the MacBook Pro to $1,999 from $1,699 as it said soaring memory and storage chip costs tied to AI datacenter demand had become too expensive to absorb. The company’s first formal move to pass those higher costs to consumers left iPhone prices unchanged.

The timing sharpened the effect for shoppers because Prime Day 2026 was still running, with Amazon set to end its four-day sale at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, June 26. Amazon said the event included millions of deals across more than 35 categories, and Apple’s higher list prices immediately changed the buy-now-versus-wait calculation on MacBooks and iPads.

AI-generated illustration

The biggest jumps were spread across Apple’s lineup. The MacBook Neo rose to $699 from $599, the Mac Studio climbed to $2,499 from $1,999, the iPad Air moved to $749 from $599 and the iPad Pro increased to $1,199 from $999. That reset makes even small Prime Day markdowns on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro units more meaningful because shoppers are comparing them against a higher baseline than they were the day before.

Source: Consequence

Data visualization chart

Tim Cook had already warned that price increases were becoming unavoidable, and Apple’s move suggests the pressure from memory and storage shortages has not eased. For consumers, that means a deal that looked ordinary earlier in the week can now look distinctly stronger, especially if a retailer is still selling older inventory at pre-increase prices. Once Prime Day ends, that comparison disappears and the new Apple pricing becomes the reference point across the market.