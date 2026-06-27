Apple raises prices across Macs and iPads as AI boom drives costs

Apple pushed the 11-inch iPad Air from $599 to $749 and the HomePod mini from $99 to $129 as AI chip costs surged across the industry.

Apple raised prices across Macs, iPads and several home devices on June 25, 2026, pushing the 11-inch iPad Air from $599 to $749 and the HomePod mini from $99 to $129 as it blamed a jump in memory and storage costs tied to the AI boom. The company said the rapid expansion of AI data centers had created an “unprecedented challenge” and that it had reached a point where it needed to begin raising prices on a number of products.

Tim Cook had already described the higher prices as “unavoidable” and current pricing as “unsustainable,” a blunt defense that shifts the bill for AI-era component shortages toward customers. Apple lifted prices on Macs, iPads, Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini and Vision Pro, while leaving iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods prices unchanged for now. The increases ranged from $30 on the HomePod mini to as much as $1,300 on some Mac Studio configurations, with the 16-inch MacBook Pro also rising by $300.

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The move was unusual because it hit multiple product lines at once and landed mid-cycle, not just at a launch event. Apple’s online store briefly went down before returning with the new pricing, a sign of how broadly the company rewrote its catalog in one step. For buyers, that means the AI spending race is not staying inside corporate balance sheets; it is reaching the checkout screen on products many customers upgrade only every few years.

Source: techeblog.com

The price changes also landed with immediate market fallout. Apple shares fell $13.29, or 4.5%, in afternoon trading, and later closed more than 6% lower, its worst drop since April 2025. The stock reaction underscored how sharply investors saw the company’s cost structure changing as AI demand tightened supply in DRAM and NAND chips, the memory and storage components that sit inside much of Apple’s hardware.

Zach Vega via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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Apple’s decision comes as analysts have warned that AI data centers are soaking up memory and storage capacity across the sector, putting pressure on consumer electronics makers to pass costs along. By keeping the iPhone line steady while raising prices on Macs, iPads and home devices, Apple drew a clear line between products it could still shield and the devices it now expects customers to help finance.