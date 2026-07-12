Apple reportedly plans new Apple Pencils with replaceable batteries

Apple is preparing new Apple Pencils with replaceable batteries while pushing Tap to Pay on iPhone deeper into merchant checkout.

Apple is preparing new Apple Pencil models with replaceable batteries while extending Tap to Pay on iPhone further into merchant checkout, keeping the iPhone and iPad at the center of its hardware and payments stack. Apple’s support matrix, updated March 10, 2026, currently lists four Pencil models: Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Apple Pencil (1st generation).

Apple Pencil Pro sits at the top of that lineup at $129. It works only with select iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini models running iPadOS 17.5 or later, and Apple describes it as supporting pixel-perfect precision, low latency, tilt sensitivity and palm rejection. Apple introduced the Pro model with the M4 iPad Pro in May 2024, and the current iPad Pro line now uses the M5 chip while still supporting Apple Pencil Pro. Any redesign would land inside an accessory family already tied closely to specific iPad models.

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The repairable-battery angle also fits a wider European regulatory push. The European Union’s Directive (EU) 2024/1799 was adopted to promote repair of goods and reduce premature disposal, a framework that has put pressure on electronics makers to design products that can be maintained rather than discarded. A Pencil with a replaceable battery would align more closely with that approach than a sealed accessory design.

Photo by Berna

Apple is making a similar push on payments. Tap to Pay on iPhone lets merchants accept contactless payments using only an iPhone, with no additional hardware or payment terminal required, and it works on iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS version. Apple launched the service in 2022 and expanded it across Europe in October 2024, March 2025, May 2025 and September 2025.

Brett Jordan via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Taken together, the two moves point in the same direction: Apple is tightening the link between its devices and everyday transactions. The iPad remains the anchor for Pencil-driven work, while the iPhone is becoming a more central checkout tool for merchants, extending Apple’s control over how its hardware is used across classrooms, offices and stores.