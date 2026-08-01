Apple shares fall as supply snags cloud iPhone demand outlook

Apple’s softer September-quarter forecast showed 9% to 11% sales growth, below Wall Street’s 12%+ view, even as revenue and profit beat estimates.

Apple shares fell after the company said the quarter ending in September would bring sales growth of only 9% to 11%, a step down from Wall Street’s expectation of more than 12%. The update came even as Apple’s revenue and profit beat forecasts, leaving investors to weigh whether iPhone demand was cooling or whether the company was simply short of parts in a more saturated smartphone market. The message from the numbers was narrower than the stock reaction: the problem looked more like supply than a clear break in customer appetite.

The next quarter is the key test. Apple’s September quarter was expected to be the debut period for the next iPhone models, so a rebound in sales after component shortages ease would point to a temporary bottleneck rather than a broader consumer pullback. If growth stays stuck below analyst expectations after the new phones arrive and parts flow improves, the case for weaker upgrade appetite will get stronger. Investors are looking for exactly that kind of confirmation because iPhone sales remain the clearest gauge of whether Apple can keep turning its installed base into fresh purchases.

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The market did not wait for that answer. Apple’s shares fell 7.4% on Friday, wiping $358 billion from the company’s market value, while some trading reports put the decline near 10%. For a company of Apple’s size, that is a rare one-day hit and a sign that guidance is now moving the stock more than the quarter’s already-reported earnings beat.

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The supply problem also fits a wider industry squeeze. Apple had warned in 2021 that a chip shortage had reached the iPhone and slowed growth forecasts, and the latest warning came as the AI-driven data center boom strained global supply chains for advanced chips and memory. That leaves Apple in the same bind it has faced before: strong brand loyalty and premium pricing can support margins, but only if the company can get enough components to put phones in customers’ hands. The next read on the September quarter will show whether this was a brief manufacturing choke point or the first sign of a tougher demand cycle.