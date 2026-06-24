Apple signals bigger push for movies and TV shows

Apple used a Cannes honor for Eddy Cue to signal a bigger TV and film push, with a sequel to F1, more theaters and John Ternus backing the strategy.

Apple used a Cannes honor for Eddy Cue to signal that its entertainment push is not tapering off. At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Apple named Cue its 2026 Entertainment Person of the Year and quoted him telling the audience, “We’ve never strived to be the most. We strive to be the best.” Cue said Apple wants to release “better and more” TV shows and movies through Apple TV and in movie theaters, a phrase that points to a narrower, higher-end strategy rather than a volume race.

Apple’s streaming bet began in March 2019, when it announced Apple TV+ as an all-original subscription service set to launch on November 1 in more than 100 countries and regions. The service was built around high-quality original storytelling, and Apple said the Apple TV app would gather shows, movies, sports and news in one place. Apple later dropped the plus sign and now markets the service as Apple TV.

That approach has produced enough traction to keep executives leaning in. Apple has tied its film and series business to awards-season prestige, including CODA, Ted Lasso and The Studio, and it said its original films, documentaries and series have collected 672 wins and 3,028 nominations. Apple TV+ also won four awards at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards in January 2024 for Ted Lasso, Black Bird and Five Days at Memorial. In a market dominated by Netflix’s scale, Disney’s franchise machine and Amazon’s broader bundle, Apple is betting that selectivity and premium branding can still buy attention without flooding the market.

AI-generated illustration

The timing matters because Apple is also preparing a leadership handoff. On September 1, 2026, Tim Cook will become executive chairman and John Ternus will become chief executive, and Cue said Ternus supports Apple’s content business. Cue also said a sequel to F1 is in development after the movie became one of Apple’s clearest theatrical wins, with an estimated $200 million budget and $634 million in worldwide box office. Apple also holds exclusive U.S. Formula One broadcast rights across all 24 rounds, linking sports, streaming and film into a single services strategy that keeps Apple in the room with Hollywood’s biggest spenders.