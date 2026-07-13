Apple sues former engineer over alleged OpenAI-linked security breach

Apple says a former engineer exploited an unknown bug to reach shared network folders after leaving for OpenAI, then kept the access tool and took hardware files.

Apple sued former senior systems electrical engineer Chang Liu in federal court in Northern California, accusing him of using a hidden authentication flaw to reach company network storage long after he had left for OpenAI. The complaint, filed July 10 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, also names OpenAI Foundation, OpenAI Group PBC, io Products, LLC and former Apple executive Tang Yew Tan.

Apple alleges Liu spent eight years at the company before joining OpenAI in 2026 and did not return an Apple-issued MacBook when he left. The company alleges he later found that he could still get into Apple’s shared network folders through a former colleague’s Apple-issued laptop, then downloaded confidential hardware documents and kept the access program instead of deleting it.

The complaint says Liu sent a message after discovering the access, writing, “LOL, I found out I can access the network storage,” and alleges the conduct was tied to a broader push connected to OpenAI’s consumer hardware ambitions.

Apple alleges it first raised concerns with OpenAI in February 2026 and received no response. OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said the company has “no interest in other companies' trade secrets” and said it remained focused on building technology that empowers people everywhere.

Apple is seeking an injunction, damages and the return of its property.