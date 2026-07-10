Apple sues OpenAI over alleged theft of confidential hardware secrets

Apple accused OpenAI of using confidential hardware details from former employees, including a longtime Apple design executive and an ex-engineer who kept an Apple laptop.

Apple sued OpenAI in federal court in Northern California on Friday, accusing the ChatGPT maker of trade secret theft and breach of contract as it pushed deeper into consumer hardware. The complaint alleges OpenAI used Apple’s confidential information to help develop its own products and that the alleged scheme reached “at every level,” from technical staff to senior leadership.

At the center of Apple’s filing is Tang Tan, OpenAI’s chief hardware officer and a former Apple vice president who spent 24 years at the Cupertino company, most recently as vice president of product design for the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple alleges Tan used Apple project code names while recruiting, asked candidates to bring Apple hardware components to interviews for “show and tell” sessions, coached departing Apple employees on how to evade Apple security procedures, and sought details about unreleased Apple products.

The lawsuit also names former Apple systems electrical engineer Chang Liu. Apple alleges Liu failed to return an Apple-issued laptop after joining OpenAI in 2026 and used it to download confidential Apple technical documents. Those materials included technical specifications, engineering presentations and proprietary project data covering unreleased technologies, features and products.

AI-generated illustration

Apple sent OpenAI a letter in February 2026 raising concerns and received no response. Apple alleges OpenAI deliberately and systematically solicited confidential information from Apple’s current and former employees. Apple also alleges the conduct is part of a broader pattern of taking information from staff who once worked for the iPhone maker.

The case lands after Apple and OpenAI built a partnership in 2024, when ChatGPT was integrated into the iPhone operating system. Since then, the relationship has cooled as OpenAI moved into hardware. OpenAI’s hardware ambitions include the $6.4 billion purchase of Jony Ive’s io Products startup last year.

Source: notebookcheck.net

Apple also says OpenAI and its partners have used one of Apple’s own metal-finishing techniques while developing hardware, and that Apple believes OpenAI has been asking other hardware firms to use it while misleading partners into thinking they had Apple’s permission.