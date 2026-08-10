Apple tests Chinese memory chips for iPhones and MacBooks

Apple is testing CXMT memory chips for iPhones and MacBooks, a politically sensitive step as Washington presses firms to reduce China dependence.

Apple is testing memory chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies, or CXMT, for possible use in iPhones and MacBooks, a move that could put Chinese parts inside two of the company’s most important product lines. The trial comes as Apple keeps searching for ways to widen its supplier base without sacrificing the performance and reliability standards that define its hardware.

Memory is central to how a device runs, shaping speed, efficiency and overall performance. For Apple, any supplier has to meet unusually tight requirements for quality, scale and consistency, especially because iPhones and MacBooks are sold globally and built around a tightly integrated hardware and software stack. Testing a component does not guarantee it will reach shipping products, but it does show Apple is examining whether CXMT can clear those hurdles.

CXMT is based in Hefei, Anhui province, and has become China’s top memory-chip maker. Background reporting in the search results says its latest DDR5 chips use a 16nm node process, a sign that the company has narrowed some of the gap with Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron. That technical progress helps explain why Apple would look at the supplier even as the company works to diversify away from concentrated sourcing.

The commercial logic collides with politics. The U.S. federal government banned procurement of CXMT chips in 2022, and lawmakers have since pressed Apple not to rely on Chinese memory suppliers tied to security concerns. On July 16, 2026, House China Committee Chairman John Moolenaar and Rep. George Whitesides urged the Commerce secretary to hold firm on a ban on Chinese memory chips. On July 30, 2026, a bipartisan group of senators led by Chuck Schumer, with Jeanne Shaheen, Jim Banks, Mike Crapo, Andy Kim, Jim Risch and Pete Ricketts, asked Tim Cook to commit that no CXMT or Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. chips would be used in any Apple product sold anywhere in the world.

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The tension reflects a broader squeeze on the semiconductor market. Apple has been testing CXMT parts across product lines to reduce exposure to shortages and single-source dependence, even as Washington restricts China’s access to advanced chipmaking tools and Beijing pushes for domestic self-reliance. Reuters-linked search results also say Apple sought U.S. approval earlier in 2026 to buy chips from a blacklisted Chinese company, underscoring how supply security, cost and geopolitics now pull in opposite directions.

If CXMT ever won a place in Apple’s supply chain, it would strengthen a Chinese champion in a strategically sensitive market and widen Apple’s sourcing options at the same time. If the chips never make it into final products, the testing alone shows how far Apple is willing to probe the market as it tries to guard against disruptions, price spikes and dependence on a narrow set of suppliers.