Apple TV launches Widow’s Bay, a haunted New England horror-comedy

Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay turns a cursed New England island into a tourism pitch, then renews the 10-episode comedy-horror series after its global debut.

Apple TV leaned into a haunted-island comedy-horror hybrid with Widow’s Bay, a 10-episode series built to stand out in a crowded field of polished prestige dramas. The show puts Matthew Rhys in the center as Mayor Tom Loftis, a political figure trying to sell a cursed New England island as a destination even as locals insist the place is haunted.

The strategy is simple and sharp: take familiar horror machinery and make it work as a bingeable comedy about civic ambition, local superstition and small-town resistance. The island sits about 40 miles off the coast, and the story keeps returning to the same pressure point, a mayor determined to force tourism onto a community shaped by folklore, fear and recurring supernatural incidents.

Katie Dippold created the series, and the project carries the marks of a long development process that began nearly two decades ago before Hiro Murai joined to direct and executive produce. That history helps explain why Widow’s Bay feels unusually specific. The show does not just borrow from ghost stories and cursed-place myths; it uses them to build a world with its own rules, from the Breakwater Inn to the island’s layered backstory and the constant sense that the town’s ambitions are colliding with something older and darker.

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Apple positioned the release as a major platform play. The series made its global debut on April 29, 2026, with the first three episodes, followed by weekly installments through June 17. Before that rollout, Apple held a red-carpet premiere at Regal Union Square in New York on April 22, signaling that the company saw the series as more than a niche genre experiment.

The cast has been central to the response. Alongside Rhys, early attention has gone to Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root and Dale Dickey, whose performances help keep the show’s tonal balance intact, moving from laughs to menace without losing momentum. The ensemble also includes Keri Russell, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, Jeff Hiller, Nancy Lenehan, K Callan, Hamish Linklater and Chris Fleming.

Photo by David Kanigan

Apple renewed Widow’s Bay for a second season on June 11, describing it as a global hit and broadly acclaimed genre-bending series. That is the clearest sign yet that Apple is not just chasing horror for horror’s sake. It is betting that a series with cursed-island folklore, political satire and sharp comic timing can do what so many interchangeable prestige titles cannot: feel distinct enough to keep viewers coming back.