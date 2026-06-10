Apple watchOS 27 adds Siri AI, Workout Buddy, new health features

Apple’s $299 Series 11 deal matters most if you need Apple Intelligence support now. Series 9 and newer will get watchOS 27’s Siri AI, while older watches are left behind.

Apple’s $299 price tag on the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 is more than a routine discount. It lands just as Apple is preparing watchOS 27, which will bring an all-new Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, Workout Buddy and new health features to Apple Watch Series 9 and newer models. That makes the sale less about buying the latest gadget and more about whether you want to get in ahead of the next software cycle or wait for your current watch to age out.

The timing favors buyers who are still on older hardware. Apple says Siri AI will offer richer answers, natural back-and-forth conversation and on-device processing, with English support coming later this year. But those gains are tied to Series 9 and newer, which means owners of older Apple Watch generations will not get the same update path. For them, the Series 11 at $299, down from Apple’s $399 direct price, is a clean entry point into the part of the lineup that will actually receive the next meaningful software features.

AI-generated illustration

For anyone already wearing a Series 9 or Series 10, the case for rushing into this deal is weaker. watchOS 27 is still coming to those watches, so the biggest software upgrade is not reserved for the newest model. Apple’s pitch for Series 11 instead rests on hardware: it is the thinnest Apple Watch, offers up to 24 hours of battery life, can reach 80% charge in about 30 minutes, and uses 2x scratch-resistant Ion-X glass on aluminum models. It also includes hypertension notifications, sleep score and a 5G cellular option.

That mix helps explain why the current promotion is getting attention. Apple launched the Series 11 on September 9, 2025, with pre-orders starting the same day and store availability beginning Friday, September 19, 2025. The 42mm GPS model normally lists for $399, while the 46mm GPS version is priced at $429. Deal tracking has called the $299 price on the 42mm GPS model the best to date, and the same discount has also shown up at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target, suggesting a broader price-matching push rather than a one-off clearance.

Source: cultofmac.com

The practical rule is simple: if you are on Series 8 or older and want the longest useful runway for Siri AI, Workout Buddy and future health features, buy now. If you already have Series 9 or Series 10, the better play may be to wait for watchOS 27 to arrive and see whether the software update alone satisfies the upgrade itch.