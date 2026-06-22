Araújo scores late equalizer as Uruguay draws Cabo Verde 2-2

Araújo’s diving header in the 45+6 minute rescued Uruguay at Hard Rock Stadium, turning a shaky first half into a 2-2 draw with Cabo Verde.

Maximiliano Araújo turned a dangerous first half into a lifeline for Uruguay, diving in at the far post in the 45+6 minute to level Cabo Verde at 1-1 before the match ended 2-2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. In front of 64,003 spectators, the goal gave Uruguay a foothold after Kevin Pina’s free kick had put Cabo Verde ahead and set up a match that tested Uruguay’s composure as much as its quality.

The equalizer was the product of persistence and timing. Federico Viñas hit the earlier shot that the Cabo Verde goalkeeper could not control, and Araújo reacted first to head in his second goal of the World Cup. The finish mattered beyond the scoreline: Uruguay had been forced to recover from a slow start, and Araújo’s movement around the box gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side a direct route back into the game when Cabo Verde had already gained belief.

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Bielsa had left Darwin Núñez on the bench, a clear call to strengthen the midfield and manage the center of the pitch rather than rely on a traditional striker. Even so, Uruguay still found attacking balance through Araújo and Agustín Canobbio, who put Uruguay ahead 2-1 before halftime after Araújo provided the assist. That sequence showed the shift inside the match: Uruguay moved from reacting to Cabo Verde’s opener to dictating the rhythm and creating pressure through quicker combinations.

Photo by Siarhei Nester

Cabo Verde, making its World Cup debut, refused to fade. Pina’s 21st-minute free kick gave the group newcomers a lead, and their poise followed a 0-0 draw with Spain that had already signaled they would not be an easy opponent. Uruguay, meanwhile, remained unbeaten after opening Group H with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia in Miami, leaving the group finely balanced in the first edition of the World Cup to feature 48 teams and 104 matches. For Uruguay, Araújo’s late equalizer was more than a point saved. It was a sign that he is becoming one of the team’s most decisive attacking players when the match is slipping out of reach.