Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 in Saudi Arabia, probe underway

A Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura, killing all 14 aboard, including 14 Saudi nationals. The cause was unknown and an investigation was underway.

A helicopter belonging to Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, killing all 14 people aboard and leaving Saudi Arabia to investigate a deadly accident at the heart of its oil infrastructure. Saudi state media said all 14 victims were Saudi nationals, and authorities said the cause of the crash was unknown.

The crash happened in Ras Tanura on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast, near the Gulf and west of the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor central to global energy flows. Some reports placed the accident around 6:00 a.m. local time, or 03:00 GMT, as the helicopter came down in an area tied closely to Aramco’s crude export operations.

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Saudi officials said an investigation was underway, and the Saudi Energy Ministry posted on X that a helicopter affiliated with Saudi Aramco had crashed and that all 14 passengers had died. The death toll and the fact that every person on board was Saudi underscored the domestic toll of an incident involving a company that sits at the center of the kingdom’s economy.

Ras Tanura is not just another coastal city. It is one of the most important oil nodes in Saudi Arabia, and Reuters reported that Aramco had resumed crude oil loadings there on Friday after operations had been halted for nearly four months. That timing gives the crash added significance, because it occurred at a site already linked to the movement of crude through one of the world’s most sensitive shipping regions.

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Saudi officials extended condolences to the families of the dead as investigators began looking into what brought down the aircraft. For Aramco, the accident now sits alongside the operational questions that come with running aviation support around oil terminals, where transport, logistics and safety oversight are part of the same industrial system.