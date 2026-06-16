Araujo late equaliser rescues Uruguay in 1-1 World Cup draw with Saudi Arabia

Maxi Araujo’s 80th-minute rebound goal spared Uruguay after Saudi Arabia stunned Marcelo Bielsa’s side with a 41st-minute opener in Miami Gardens.

Uruguay were expected to control its World Cup opener, but Saudi Arabia forced a very different script in Miami Gardens, Florida, and only a late Maxi Araujo rebound kept La Celeste from an opening-day setback in Group H. The 1-1 draw exposed how much work Marcelo Bielsa still has to do with a side that spent long spells chasing a game it should have owned.

Saudi Arabia struck first in the 41st minute when Abdulelah Al-Amri reacted to a rebound and finished from close range after Fernando Muslera could only parry Hassan Al Tambakti’s header. The goal gave Saudi Arabia a shock lead against a two-time World Cup winner and immediately shifted the burden onto Uruguay, which had entered the tournament needing a statement performance from its first match under Bielsa.

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Uruguay answered with territory and volume rather than calm. The team dominated possession and finished with 28 attempts to Saudi Arabia’s seven, but much of that pressure lacked precision, and Mohammed Al-Owais repeatedly denied the final ball. The Saudi goalkeeper made multiple key saves and emerged as the standout performer, turning away Uruguay’s best spells long enough to keep the score intact until the closing stages. When the equaliser finally arrived in the 80th minute, Araujo pounced on a rebound from close range, a finish that rescued a point but also underlined how much Uruguay had to force its way through a stubborn, compact opponent.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

jikatu via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The result left Group H wide open and carried immediate consequences for Uruguay, which dropped points in a match it was expected to control. Saudi Arabia’s draw became even more significant after Spain had already been held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde earlier the same day, making every result in the section feel heavier. Some reports also noted confusion at the end of the match, with fans questioning an early final whistle after Araujo’s goal, a fittingly messy finish to a game that showed Uruguay’s control was more superficial than real.