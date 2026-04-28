ARC Raiders launches its largest update yet, introducing the Riven Tides map, a formidable new enemy, and PS5 Pro enhancements.

ARC Raiders, the cooperative sci-fi shooter, has released its most extensive update to date with the Riven Tides patch (version 1.26.0), offering a significant expansion for players. The update introduces a brand new map, a massive new enemy, and technical upgrades for PlayStation 5 Pro, according to the official patch notes shared by ARC Raiders and echoed in coverage by Polygon.com.

New Map: Riven Tides Expands Gameplay Horizons

The highlight of Patch 1.26.0 is the addition of the Riven Tides map, described by developers as the most ambitious environment yet. This new locale is designed to challenge teams with unique terrain, expanded objectives, and dynamic events. The map’s introduction aims to diversify gameplay, offering fresh strategic possibilities and replay value for the ARC Raiders community.

Riven Tides introduces new weather effects and environmental hazards.

introduces new weather effects and environmental hazards. Expanded mission types and enemy encounters throughout the map.

Designed for both veteran players and newcomers to experience new cooperative challenges.

Massive New Enemy Raises the Stakes

Alongside the map, Patch 1.26.0 debuts a "massive new enemy," raising the difficulty bar for teams. While specifics on this enemy remain limited, early reports from Polygon.com note that it presents intricate attack patterns and requires coordinated team tactics to defeat. The addition is intended to increase the game's tactical depth and provide a new focal point for endgame content.

Enemy features advanced AI and reactive behavior.

Requires players to utilize new weapons and abilities introduced in the patch.

Expected to become a centerpiece for future seasonal events and challenges.

Technical Upgrades for PS5 Pro

ARC Raiders' update also brings enhancements for PlayStation 5 Pro users, leveraging the console’s advanced hardware for improved visuals and smoother gameplay. The patch includes support for PSSR 2 technology, promising higher fidelity, faster loading times, and better frame rates. This marks one of the first major titles to offer optimized performance for the PS5 Pro, reflecting a broader industry push to maximize next-generation hardware.

PSSR 2 enables enhanced resolution scaling and anti-aliasing.

Visual upgrades include improved lighting and particle effects on the Riven Tides map.

Players on PS5 Pro report reduced input latency and more stable frame rates.

For those interested in the technical details, the official GitHub release notes provide a breakdown of bug fixes, system requirements, and compatibility improvements included in Patch 1.26.0.

Community Response and Forward Outlook

The ARC Raiders community has responded positively to the update, praising the scale of new content and the attention to technical polish. Polygon.com highlights that the game, initially a surprise hit in 2025, continues to build on its momentum with substantial expansions and ongoing developer support. These updates are seen as crucial for maintaining engagement in a competitive multiplayer landscape, especially as more games take advantage of next-gen hardware features.

Looking ahead, the Riven Tides patch sets the stage for further content drops and seasonal events. With the addition of a challenging enemy and a visually rich map, ARC Raiders demonstrates a commitment to evolving its gameplay experience while staying at the forefront of technical innovation.

Players and tech enthusiasts can explore the full scope of the update—including patch notes, bug fixes, and compatibility details—via ARC Raiders’ official news page and GitHub changelog.