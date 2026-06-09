Arcadia ex-mayor Eileen Wang pleads guilty in Chinese influence case

Arcadia's former mayor pleaded guilty to acting as a Chinese agent, exposing how a small-city office can offer Beijing access in a wealthy diaspora hub.

Eileen Wang’s guilty plea put a national-security spotlight on a small California city that has long been seen as a symbol of Chinese American affluence. In Arcadia, where the mayor is chosen by a five-member council on a rotating basis, a single seat carried more than local prestige: it carried access, visibility and the chance to shape relationships in a community often described as the “Chinese Beverly Hills.”

Federal prosecutors said Wang, 56, of Arcadia, was charged on May 11 with acting in the United States as an illegal agent of a foreign government and had agreed to plead guilty to a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. Wang, who was elected to the Arcadia City Council in November 2022, resigned the same day the charges were announced, vacating the mayor’s office. Arcadia officials called the allegations deeply troubling and said residents had raised serious questions about foreign influence over a local elected official, the city and the city council’s processes and next steps.

The case resonated far beyond Arcadia because the San Gabriel Valley has one of the nation’s largest Chinese American populations, and local office in that setting can provide more than ceremonial power. In affluent diaspora-linked communities, a mayor can open doors to neighborhood leaders, business networks and symbolic legitimacy, all of which can be useful to foreign actors seeking influence below the federal level. Wang’s case underscored how a small-city post can become an overlooked entry point for pressure, access and political signaling.

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On May 19, the Arcadia City Council appointed Paul P. Cheng, who represents District 4, as mayor for the rest of Wang’s unexpired term and named David Fu mayor pro tem. Cheng warned that the episode should not be turned into an attack on the broader community, saying, “We cannot allow this moment to become an excuse for people to paint entire communities with one brush or weaponize ethnicity for political gain.”

Wang’s plea also fits a wider pattern of counterintelligence cases tied to Chinese influence efforts in Southern California. In a related case, Yaoning “Mike” Sun, 65, of Chino Hills, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China while serving as a campaign advisor for a political candidate elected to a Southern California city council. Taken together, the cases show that Beijing’s reach, or the suspicion of it, can extend into the most local corners of American politics.