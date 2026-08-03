ArcelorMittal deepens Microsoft cloud partnership for AI overhaul

ArcelorMittal put Microsoft Azure at the center of an AI overhaul across its global steel network, deepening a cloud tie-up built for a company in more than 60 countries.

ArcelorMittal expanded its partnership with Microsoft on cloud technology and placed Microsoft Azure at the center of an AI-enabled overhaul of its IT systems. The company framed the move as reshaping its digital backbone, a sign that one of the world’s biggest steelmakers is treating software modernization as core industrial infrastructure.

The steelmaker said the initiative fits its Cloud First, Data Centric strategy. That matters for a business with a presence in more than 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries, where getting data out of plants, logistics chains and corporate systems fast enough to use can affect everything from production planning to cost control. ArcelorMittal’s corporate news page filed the Microsoft item in its regulatory news section, underscoring that the company is presenting the overhaul as a formal strategic step, not a routine technology purchase.

AI-generated illustration

For a producer built around furnaces, mills and heavy logistics, the cloud shift points to a practical problem: how to coordinate a sprawling, capital-intensive operation with more speed and less friction. A cloud-and-AI stack can help a steelmaker improve visibility across plants, make enterprise data easier to manage, support more secure systems and give planners better tools for supply chains, energy use and maintenance scheduling. In a sector under pressure from volatile demand, high energy costs and relentless competition, those capabilities are part of how industrial groups try to protect margins and keep operations resilient.

Microsoft’s role is central because Azure will anchor the overhaul. That puts a major public cloud platform inside the digital architecture of a manufacturer whose operations span multiple regions and regulatory environments, where consistent data handling can translate into operational gains. The agreement also shows how Microsoft continues to push beyond the technology sector and into heavy industry, selling cloud and AI services as essential tools for modernization rather than add-ons.

Photo by ThisIsEngineering

ArcelorMittal’s move fits a broader pattern in enterprise technology buying. Coca-Cola signed a $1.1 billion deal with Microsoft cloud and AI services in April 2024, and 3M announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft on July 15 to advance AI data center infrastructure and enterprise transformation. Together, those deals show that the race to modernize through cloud and AI is no longer confined to software companies. It is now reaching the core of manufacturing, where old-line industrial giants are rebuilding the systems that run their businesses.