Argentina and Spain set for historic World Cup final in New Jersey

Argentina and Spain will meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium after a 104-match World Cup staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Lionel Messi could lift a second trophy.

Argentina and Spain will meet Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the final of the first men’s World Cup staged across three countries. The matchup will close a tournament that stretched across the United States, Canada and Mexico and tested FIFA’s expanded 48-team format over a record 104 matches.

Spain earned its place by beating France 2-0 in the semifinal, while Argentina advanced with a 2-1 win over England after a late goal. The final will bring together a defending champion and a former champion: Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, and Spain lifted the trophy in 2010.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina into the final with a chance to add a second World Cup title to his career. On the other side, Spain will try to seal its second men’s World Cup crown and end the first tri-national tournament on top. The match also gives FIFA a showcase for the format it built around a larger field, a Round of 32 and a schedule that pushed the competition far beyond the traditional 64-game World Cup.

gargudojr via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The scale of the event has already shaped the way fans followed it. Reuters reported that Argentine supporters rushed to buy flights to the United States for the final against Spain, a sign of how the tournament’s geography pulled together far-flung travel, cross-border planning and last-minute demand. After more than 100 matches played over five weeks, the final now becomes the clearest measure of whether FIFA’s more commercially ambitious model can deliver the kind of global climax it promised.

For Argentina, the trip to New Jersey carries the weight of a title defense. For Spain, it is a chance to reclaim the sport’s biggest prize 16 years after its lone men’s World Cup triumph. For FIFA, the final is the last and most visible stop in a competition designed to stretch across a continent and prove that a bigger World Cup can still end with one decisive night.