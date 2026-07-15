Argentina beats England to reach second straight World Cup final

Messi and Argentina sent England out in Atlanta, reaching a second straight World Cup final after a semifinal steeped in decades of rivalry.

Argentina beat England in the World Cup semifinal in Atlanta Stadium and moved within one win of a second consecutive title, while Lionel Messi stood at the center of the celebration and England walked off devastated in front of its supporters. The match kicked off on Wednesday, July 15, at 15:00 in Atlanta, 20:00 in London and 16:00 in Buenos Aires, a schedule that underscored how far the stakes reached beyond the stadium itself.

FIFA framed the contest as a meeting between old rivals with a place in the final on the line, and the history around it made the result feel larger than a single night. Argentina arrived as the reigning champion, and the semifinal came in the 23rd edition of the tournament, the first World Cup to feature 48 teams and three host countries. Argentina and England had not met in an official competition since Korea/Japan 2002, when England won 1-0, and FIFA traced the rivalry through six World Cup meetings, including 1962, 1966, 1986, 1998, 2002 and 2026.

Messi had said before kickoff that the match was special because it was his first time facing England. He also described England as a big, powerful team, a recognition of the weight that followed the game into the tunnel and onto the pitch. FIFA had identified it as his third World Cup semifinal, another marker of how deeply Messi is now woven into Argentina’s football identity, not just as its most famous player but as the public face of another title run.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

Argentina’s route to Atlanta had already included a 3-1 win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals at Kansas City Stadium. Alexis Mac Allister, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez scored in that victory, which sent Argentina into the last four with a sharper edge and a more direct path to the final. England, meanwhile, had advanced through the knockout rounds after beating Mexico in the round of 16, only to run into Argentina at the stage where margins narrow and history gets louder.

By the final whistle in Atlanta, the contrast was stark: Messi and Argentina celebrating another step toward a world title, England left to absorb another painful ending in a rivalry that has repeatedly carried national pride, old memories and the pressure of expectation far beyond the pitch.