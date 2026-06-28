Argentina beats Jordan 3-1 as Messi starts on bench

Argentina’s 3-1 win over Jordan turned into a depth test as Lionel Messi stayed on the bench, signaling how carefully the champions are managing minutes.

Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 and left Lionel Messi on the bench for a Group J match that had already been stripped of its stakes, turning the evening into a sharper test of rotation than of results. The scoreline kept Argentina moving through the 2026 World Cup while putting the spotlight on how the staff managed one of the tournament’s defining players.

The match was listed for Dallas Stadium in Dallas with a 2:00 a.m. local kickoff on June 28, 2026, while the broader schedule placed Jordan vs. Argentina at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However the venue was labeled, the game sat inside the World Cup’s sprawling North American footprint, where the tournament stretches across 104 matches in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

That scale makes selection decisions matter. ESPN described the fixture as a dead rubber, and that framing helps explain why Messi did not start. Against a lesser-favored opponent with no advancement pressure attached, Argentina could use the game to preserve minutes, protect its most influential attacker and still take a clear result. The 3-1 finish suggested enough depth to absorb that choice without losing control of the match.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The decision also offered a glimpse into Argentina’s longer tournament management. In a 48-team World Cup that runs through 104 games, the best teams do not only have to win matches; they have to distribute minutes, limit wear and keep key players fresh for the rounds that decide the title. Putting Messi on the bench against Jordan showed a willingness to treat a group-stage finish as a resource-management exercise rather than a star-driven showcase.

For Argentina, that balance matters as much as any single scoreline. A controlled win, a rested Messi and a group-stage game that carried no consequence for advancement all pointed in the same direction: the priority was not squeezing value from one more appearance, but positioning the squad for the matches that count most later in the tournament.