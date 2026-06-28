Argentina beats Jordan 3-1, completes perfect World Cup group stage

Giovani Lo Celso, Lautaro Martínez and Lionel Messi scored as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1, finishing the group stage unbeaten and showing its depth before Miami.

Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 in Dallas and finished the World Cup group stage with three wins from three, a result that kept the defending champions moving forward with their hierarchy intact and their squad depth on display. Already assured of first place in Group J before kickoff, Argentina used the match to show how its established core and newer faces are fitting together inside a title defense.

Giovani Lo Celso gave Argentina the lead in the 19th minute with a direct free kick, the kind of set-piece finish that underlined his value after returning to Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man squad for the tournament. Lautaro Martínez made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 31st minute, reinforcing the front-line pressure that has made Argentina difficult to contain even when the lineup changes around Lionel Messi.

Jordan pulled one back through Mousa Al-Tamari in the 55th minute, the first goal Argentina conceded in the group stage. But Messi, coming off the bench, settled the match in the 80th minute and restored the two-goal cushion, giving Argentina the 3-1 result that completed a perfect opening phase. It was also the first Argentina goal at this World Cup scored by someone other than Messi, a small but significant marker in a team that has leaned on its captain while also trying to widen the scoring load.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The lineup against Jordan reflected the broader shape of Scaloni’s roster planning. FIFA had placed Argentina in Group J with Algeria, Austria and Jordan, and Scaloni announced his 26-player squad on May 28, with Messi named captain, Lo Celso back in the group and Nico Paz included in the tournament squad. Argentina has already shown it can win with different combinations, and the performances in Dallas suggested a team comfortable mixing experience with the next layer of talent.

Argentina now turns to Cape Verde in the round of 32 on July 3 in Miami. The defending champions are trying to retain the title they won in Qatar in 2022 and become the first team to repeat as World Cup winners since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.