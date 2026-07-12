Argentina beats Switzerland in extra time, sets up England semifinal clash

Argentina survived Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in Kansas City, with Julián Álvarez striking in the 112th minute. Lautaro Martínez sealed a Wednesday semifinal against England.

Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in Kansas City to reach the World Cup semifinals for the ninth time, a result sealed by Julián Álvarez in the 112th minute and Lautaro Martínez in the 120+1. The victory kept Argentina alive in its bid to defend the world title and chase a fourth World Cup crown.

The quarter-final, played on Saturday, July 12, 2026, at Kansas City Stadium, was tense from start to finish. FIFA described it as a hard-fought extra-time win over a Switzerland side that finished with 10 players, and the match carried added friction after refereeing controversy sharpened the pressure on both teams. Argentina had to absorb that strain without losing shape, a demand that grew heavier as the game moved beyond regulation time.

Álvarez broke the deadlock with a sharp finish in the 112th minute, giving Argentina the breakthrough it had been working toward in a match where chances were scarce and every possession mattered. Switzerland still had enough life to force Argentina to stay alert, but Martínez settled the contest in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of extra time, making it 3-1 and removing any doubt about the result.

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The reward is a semifinal against England on the Wednesday following the quarter-final, a fixture that adds another layer of history to Argentina’s campaign. The World Cup is being played across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, but the next chapter for Lionel Messi’s side now turns on one of the sport’s most loaded matchups. Argentina’s run has already carried it into a ninth semifinal, and the next test will ask for the same mix of confidence, restraint and tactical discipline that carried it through Kansas City.