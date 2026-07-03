Argentina braces for Cabo Verde test in World Cup knockout opener

Argentina met Cabo Verde in Miami with a knockout berth on the line, and Roberto Ayala said the champions had to find space against a tight defense.

Argentina faced Cabo Verde in the World Cup round of 32 at 19:00 on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with Canadian referee Drew Fischer handling the match for his third assignment of the 2026 tournament. Lionel Scaloni’s side arrived as Group J winner after beating Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0, while Cabo Verde advanced second from Group H.

Roberto Ayala, Scaloni’s technical assistant, said Argentina had prepared for every scenario it could meet and knew it would need to create openings to score. That warning matched the profile of Cabo Verde’s run: a team built on a compact defense, attentive cover, tight space management and duels won across the back line, but with less production in attack.

Bubista, Cabo Verde’s coach, framed the matchup as a milestone for his players and said that facing Argentina and Lionel Messi in a knockout game was "excelente." His words reflected a side that had already broken through once in the tournament and was now being asked to do it again against the reigning champion.

AI-generated illustration

José María Neves, Cabo Verde’s president, sharpened the upset talk further by saying his team could win 1-0. That confidence sat alongside the reality of the draw: Argentina entered the knockout stage with a clean group campaign and the obligation to defend the title it won in Qatar 2022, while Cabo Verde arrived as a disciplined underdog with a defense strong enough to make a favorite work for every chance.

The matchup gave Argentina a first elimination test against a team that had already shown it could stay organized and frustrate opponents. For Cabo Verde, it was another step into the tournament’s hardest tier, where a single lapse could end a historic run and one compact defensive stand could change the bracket.