Argentina convicts ex-navy chief over ARA San Juan submarine disaster

Claudio Villamide was handed a suspended prison sentence for the ARA San Juan implosion, a disaster that killed all 44 sailors and exposed naval failures.

A federal court in Santa Cruz province convicted former Argentine submarine commander Claudio Villamide on July 8, 2026, and gave him a three-year suspended prison sentence for aggravated negligence and breach of duties in the ARA San Juan disaster. The court also barred him from holding public office for six years, while three other former naval chiefs were acquitted.

The ruling keeps the focus on command responsibility in Argentina’s deadliest peacetime naval disaster and its worst naval catastrophe since the Falklands/Malvinas War. Prosecutors said the implosion of the submarine was foreseeable because of its poor condition, and they had sought a five-year prison term for Villamide, who was in charge of the submarine force when the vessel vanished.

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The ARA San Juan disappeared on November 15, 2017, during a routine patrol and training mission after reporting seawater in its ventilation system and a battery fire. All 44 crew members died. The submarine, a TR-1700-class diesel-electric vessel built in West Germany and delivered to the Argentine Navy in 1985, was found more than a year later in November 2018, resting about 900 metres, or roughly 3,000 feet, below the surface in the South Atlantic, about 323 nautical miles east of Comodoro Rivadavia.

Government of Argentina via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.5 ar)

The case has remained one of the most painful episodes in recent Argentine military history because it tied a frontline disaster to failures higher up the chain of command. The trial’s findings added judicial weight to the argument that the tragedy was not only a technical breakdown aboard a submarine, but also a breakdown of oversight inside the navy itself. The loss also spilled beyond the courtroom into a separate espionage case over alleged surveillance of victims’ relatives, a file that the Argentine Supreme Court later closed against former president Mauricio Macri and former intelligence officials.