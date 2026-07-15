Argentina face FIFA fine after Falklands banner at England win

Argentina’s 2-1 semifinal win over England was overshadowed when Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso raised a Falklands banner that could trigger FIFA discipline.

Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso held up a banner reading “Las Malvinas Son Argentinas” moments after Argentina beat England 2-1 in Atlanta, putting the World Cup semifinal under immediate FIFA scrutiny. The display turned a victory celebration into a potential disciplinary case at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct bans banners, flags, flyers, apparel and other paraphernalia of a political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature inside stadiums. The message carried by Argentina’s players fell squarely into that category, since it asserted the country’s claim to the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas.

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The dispute reaches far beyond one post-match image. Britain has controlled the islands since 1833, while Argentina has claimed them for generations. The issue escalated into war in 1982 after Argentina invaded the islands, and sovereignty remains one of the most sensitive diplomatic disputes between Buenos Aires and London.

The political edge around the semifinal was visible before kickoff. Alejandra Monteoliva, Argentina’s security minister, confirmed a ban on Falklands-related flags, banners and imagery inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A separate pre-match report said FIFA and US security authorities had already blocked Falklands imagery from the venue and treated the fixture as a high-risk encounter.

The rhetoric around the game was charged as well. Argentina’s vice-president called England “invaders” and “usurping pirates” before the match, while the country’s foreign minister described Falkland Islanders as an “artificially implanted” population. Those remarks framed the semifinal as more than a sporting contest, especially in a tournament where political symbols have already drawn attention from organizers.

Photo by Diego Fioravanti

Argentina’s late comeback sent the team into the final after the 2-1 win over England, and the banner was raised as players celebrated their place in the championship match. FIFA had not immediately responded to a request for comment, leaving open the prospect of a fine or other sanction under its code.

Ank kumar via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The incident also raises a broader question about enforcement. Political displays have surfaced elsewhere in the tournament, including Iranian Americans waving pre-revolutionary flags at matches in Los Angeles, without immediate punishment. That uneven record is likely to shape how FIFA handles Argentina’s celebration in Atlanta.