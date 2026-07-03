Argentina face World Cup debutants Cape Verde in last 32 clash

Argentina faced Cape Verde in Miami as Messi-era support swelled nearby and the debutants chased the smallest-nation knockout milestone.

Argentina met Cape Verde in the Round of 32 at Miami Stadium, with FIFA setting a 22:00 local kickoff on July 3 and naming Canadian referee Drew Fischer, with Katia Itzel García as fourth official. The match paired the reigning champions and pre-tournament favourites with World Cup debutants who had already turned this run into one of the tournament’s defining stories.

Argentina topped Group J with nine points, beating Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1. That record gave Lionel Messi’s side the cleaner route on paper, but the first knockout game carried sharper questions about tempo control, defensive transitions and how much Argentina leaned on Messi to break a debutant side.

Cape Verde arrived with far less pedigree and far more historical weight. FIFA described the island nation as the third smallest country by population ever to qualify for a World Cup, with a population of just over 500,000, and also said Cape Verde were the second-least populous nation to reach the tournament after Iceland at Russia 2018. They finished second in Group H with three points, and CNN described them as the smallest nation to advance to the World Cup knockouts.

Their path had already produced one of the tournament’s most striking images. Goalkeeper Josimar José Évora Dias, known as Vozinha, made seven saves in the draw with Spain that gave Cape Verde their first World Cup point. FIFA said the country’s qualification was supported by FIFA Forward funding for key projects in the island nation, tying the breakthrough to long-term investment as well as on-field resilience.

The scale of Argentina’s support was visible well before kickoff. Al Jazeera said close to a thousand revellers filled Little Buenos Aires on Miami Beach before the match, turning the area into a noisy extension of Messi’s following in South Florida. For Argentina, the night was about advancing as expected; for Cape Verde, it was another chance to extend a debut that had already rewritten the country’s place in World Cup history.