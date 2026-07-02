Argentina faces 2027 debt wall as Milei seeks to keep confidence

Argentina faces more than $32 billion in 2027 debt service, but Milei’s hardest test may be whether his coalition stays intact long enough to keep markets calm.

Argentina faced more than $23 billion in principal payments in 2027, a foreign-currency wall that rises above $32 billion once interest is included and lands as Javier Milei is expected to seek re-election. Investors are more confident Argentina can get through it, but only if fiscal discipline and market trust survive the political strain ahead.

The International Monetary Fund gave Argentina a pass in May even though reserve accumulation stayed below targets, and said it was confident of being repaid. At the same time, the IMF warned of exceptional risks and said Argentina’s debt is sustainable, but not with a high probability of staying that way.

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Milei’s austerity and deregulation drive has already pushed Argentina’s country-risk premium to its lowest level in eight years and helped return the economy to growth. That has improved the financing outlook, yet the recovery has not erased the country’s dependence on hard currency. Export gains from energy and mining may eventually strengthen the balance of payments, but they may not arrive fast enough to solve the near-term dollar shortage that still hangs over 2027.

Milei’s austerity and deregulation drive has already pushed Argentina’s country-risk premium to its lowest level in eight years and helped return the economy to growth. That has improved the financing outlook, yet the recovery has not erased the country’s dependence on hard currency. Export gains from energy and mining may eventually strengthen the balance of payments, but they may not arrive fast enough to solve the near-term dollar shortage that still hangs over 2027.

Senado de la Nación Argentina via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The repayment burden itself is large, but the bigger danger is that social backlash, election pressure or reform fatigue breaks the policy path before the bill comes due. If Milei’s mandate weakens, or if investors start to price in a policy reversal, the market confidence that now supports Argentina’s financing plan could unwind quickly.