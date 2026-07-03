Argentina faces Cape Verde as Messi marks Scaloni's 100th game

Argentina met Cape Verde in Miami with Lionel Messi starting and Lionel Scaloni reaching his 100th game, while the outsiders chased the upset of the tournament.

Argentina met Cape Verde in Miami on Friday at 7 p.m. Argentina time in the World Cup’s round of 32, a meeting that paired the defending champions with one of the tournament’s most surprising entrants. Argentina arrived as the clear favorite after finishing first in Group J without a loss, closing that section with a 3-1 win over Jordan.

The match also carried a personal marker for Lionel Scaloni: it was his 100th game as Argentina coach. Lionel Messi started as Argentina opened knockout play against a Cape Verde side that had already forced its way into the elimination rounds and earned attention as one of the World Cup’s revelations. The contrast was stark. Argentina entered with the obligation to control the game and protect its title, while Cape Verde arrived with little to lose and the chance to change how the country is seen on the global stage.

Cape Verde advanced as runner-up in its group after drawing Saudi Arabia, then moved into the knockout phase with the kind of result that has made it one of the tournament’s breakout stories. That path gave José María Neves, Cape Verde’s president, room to lean into the moment. Neves predicted a 1-0 win for his team and said he was preparing a special gift for Messi, a gesture that matched the scale of the occasion as much as it reflected the country’s confidence.

Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Several Cape Verde players treated the fixture as a historic opportunity and said that facing Messi was something excellent. Their comments captured the asymmetry of the matchup: Argentina were expected to impose themselves, while Cape Verde were trying to turn a single match into a defining chapter. In a tournament where pressure often falls hardest on the favorite, Argentina had to play not just to advance, but to defend the status that came with lifting the last title.

If Argentina won in Miami, it would move on to face Egypt in the round of 16. For Scaloni, the milestone, the favorite’s burden and Messi’s presence converged in one knockout match that placed Argentina under the brightest scrutiny and gave Cape Verde its largest platform yet.