Argentina keeps candy ritual alive before World Cup 2026 debut

Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes were first to the field again, carrying Argentina’s candy ritual into Kansas City before its World Cup 2026 opener.

Argentina’s most familiar pregame scene survived the leap to World Cup 2026: Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes walked out first, headed to midfield and shared candy as part of a ritual the champions have kept alive since Copa América 2021. In Kansas City, on the edge of the reigning champions’ title defense, the gesture was not a novelty. It was a signal that Argentina’s routine, as much as its talent, still travels with the team.

The candy stop has become one of the clearest signs of how elite teams manage pressure. De Paul and Paredes usually lead the walk to the center circle during the warmup and recognition of the pitch, turning a small, repeated act into a locker-room anchor. That habit has endured through Copa América 2021, the Finalissima, the World Cup in Qatar, and the qualifying campaign, even after Alejandro 'Papu' Gómez left the squad. In a sport built around volatile margins, the ritual gives Argentina something constant before the first whistle.

That continuity matters for a group built around Lionel Scaloni’s management of roles and rhythm. FIFA officially confirmed Argentina’s 26-player squad on May 28, 2026, with Lionel Messi included as the central figure in a roster that had already won the trust of a World Cup-winning core. FIFA also confirmed 1,248 players from 48 nations in final lists submitted for the tournament, underlining the scale of a World Cup that demands not just preparation, but emotional control. For Argentina, the candy routine has become part of that control, a small act that helps convert pressure into familiarity.

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The opener in Kansas City sharpened the symbolism. FIFA had set Argentina’s first match against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on June 17, 2026, with the defending champions beginning their campaign in Group J. Kansas City is scheduled to host six World Cup matches, including four group-stage games, a round of 32 match and a quarterfinal, so the city entered the tournament as more than a stopover. It became the stage for a ritual that has outlasted personnel changes and remained intact from one championship cycle to the next.

For Argentina, the candy is not a sideshow. It is part of the team’s language, a pregame act that marks belonging, steadies nerves and reminds the squad that world champions often survive on habits as much as headlines.