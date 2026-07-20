Argentina players erupt after Spain beats them in World Cup final

Spain’s 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina ended in visible anger, as the defending champions collapsed at full-time after a final already shaped by stoppages and disruption.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time in the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium, and the last whistle quickly turned celebration into confrontation as several Argentina players erupted in visible frustration. The 2022 champions had spent the night chasing a second straight title, a feat only Italy and Brazil have managed, but the end of the match exposed how thin the margin had become between control and disorder.

The final was played on July 19, 2026, in a tournament built on a sprawling scale: 48 teams, 103 matches and 16 host cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. That scale brought more inventory for spectacle, but it also brought more stoppages and more room for tension to build. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had already complained that hydration breaks were fragmenting the game, a concern that hung over a final already expected to be tight and physical.

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FIFA had also confirmed an extended halftime for the final to make room for a concert, another interruption in a match that was supposed to be decided on the field rather than around it. Against that backdrop, Spain’s winner in extra time pushed Argentina into a reaction that was immediate and obvious at full-time. The frustration was not isolated to one moment; it reflected a night in which every break seemed to add to the sense that the final was drifting out of rhythm.

Photo by Omar Ramadan

Officials had put Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić in charge of the final, with Pierluigi Collina saying the appointment was based primarily on Vinčić’s performance. That choice was intended to signal stability on the game’s biggest stage, but Argentina’s response after the loss showed how fragile that stability can be once emotion overtakes the closing minutes. The match ended with Spain lifting the World Cup and Argentina left to absorb a defeat that denied them a place alongside Italy and Brazil in the sport’s most exclusive back-to-back club.