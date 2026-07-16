Argentina reaches World Cup final with late win over England

Lautaro Martínez scored in the 92nd minute as holders Argentina beat England 2-1 and reached Sunday’s final against Spain in New York New Jersey.

Lautaro Martínez came off the bench and scored in the 92nd minute to lift Argentina to a 2-1 semifinal victory over England at Atlanta Stadium, after Nicolás Fernández had levelled the match in the 85th minute. England had led from Anthony Gordon’s goal in the 55th minute, but the holders kept their structure, waited for the final opening and finished the game with the same composure that has carried them through this tournament.

The result sent Argentina into Sunday’s World Cup final in New York New Jersey against Spain and extended a run that now looks built as much on patience as on talent. FIFA identified Argentina as the holders before kickoff, and this match fit that identity: they trailed, resisted the panic that often follows a knockout deficit and produced two late goals when England had already started to lean toward the finish line. Lionel Scaloni and Martínez spoke after the match about the thrill of reaching another World Cup final and about the connection Argentina continue to build with their supporters.

For Argentina, the shape of the win mattered as much as the scoreline. Fernández’s equaliser arrived with five minutes left in regulation, then Martínez settled the semifinal almost immediately after entering from the bench. Giuliano Simeone, Leandro Paredes and Martínez all shared their feelings after the qualification, a reaction that matched the team’s broader tone: controlled, disciplined and focused on the next step rather than on the chaos of a 1-0 deficit in a semifinal.

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England’s night carried a different burden. Thomas Tuchel, appointed by The Football Association in October 2024 and under contract through 2028, had already been sharply critical even after England’s previous win over Norway, saying the team remained far from its best version. He was even more exposed after a defeat that ended England’s first return to a World Cup semifinal since 2018, when they fell to Croatia. Tuchel said, “The result is fantastic” but “I’m not happy with the performance.”

Argentina’s late surge left England with another painful exit and kept the defending champions on course for another final, where their tournament identity will be tested one more time against Spain.