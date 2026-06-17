Argentina sets up Kansas City base ahead of World Cup opener

Kansas City became Argentina’s World Cup headquarters as Lionel Messi and the defending champions settled in at the Origin Hotel, drawing jerseys, security and global attention.

Kansas City turned into a temporary World Cup capital as Argentina arrived over the weekend and settled in for its tournament base, bringing Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Emiliano Martínez and Nicolás Otamendi into the middle of a city now carrying the weight of a defending champion. Around the Origin Hotel at Berkley Riverfront, security tightened, streets closed in spots, and fans began filling sidewalks in Argentina blue and white.

Argentina opened Group J against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with Lionel Scaloni’s squad using the city as its official home base for the tournament. The AFA chose Kansas City after inspection visits and a final review that prized travel distances between host cities and the comforts available for the full delegation. For Argentina, the setup was as much logistics as legacy: the national team wanted a base that could support a long run while keeping movement manageable across the United States.

The team trained at the Compass Minerals National Performance Center, also known as Sporting KC Training Centre, in Kansas City, Kansas. Opened in 2018, the complex includes five fields, including a super pitch with three natural grass fields and two synthetic ones, along with a gym, performance laboratory, hydrotherapy pools, locker rooms, meeting rooms, offices, classrooms and a media studio. The site gave Argentina a controlled environment far from the tournament spotlight, even as the city around it filled with visiting supporters.

Messi remains the biggest draw, but this Argentina team also arrived with fresh names that reflect its next phase: Giovani Lo Celso, Leonardo Balerdi and Giuliano Simeone joined a core that still features the experience of De Paul, Martínez and Otamendi. The squad entered the World Cup as the No. 2 team in FIFA’s ranking, first in South American qualifying and carrying the ambition of becoming the first repeat men’s champion since Brazil in 1962.

Argentina’s World Cup schedule keeps it on the move after Kansas City. The team was set to face Austria on June 22 in Arlington, Texas, and Jordan on June 27 in Arlington, with two warm-up matches already behind it, against Honduras on June 6 in College Station, Texas, and Iceland on June 9 in Auburn, Alabama. Three world titles, in 1978, 1986 and 2022, give the delegation its authority; the scene in Kansas City shows the commercial and cultural pull that comes with it.