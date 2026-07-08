Argentina stuns Egypt with stoppage-time winner in World Cup comeback

Enzo Fernández’s 90+2 winner sent Argentina through, but Egypt’s 3-2 collapse sparked grief, fury and rigged-match talk after a VAR row.

Argentina’s stoppage-time winner turned Egypt’s deepest World Cup run into a national wound, as Enzo Fernández headed home in the 90+2 minute to complete a 3-2 comeback in Atlanta and push Argentina into the quarterfinals. The round-of-16 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium drew 68,239 spectators and left Egyptian fans oscillating between disbelief, anger and conspiracy theories after their side had led 2-0 for much of the night.

Egypt looked in control after Yasser Ibrahim scored in the 15th minute and Mostafa Zico doubled the lead in the 67th. But the match changed on a handful of brutal moments. Lionel Messi missed a first-half penalty when Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir saved it, and Argentina then clawed back through Cristian Romero in the 79th minute, Messi in the 83rd and Fernández at the death. One report described Argentina’s recovery from a two-goal deficit late in the second half as the first of its kind in World Cup history.

The defeat cut especially deep in Egypt because the national team had just completed a historic run to the knockout stage. For supporters who had watched the Pharaohs reach a stage few expected them to touch, the collapse felt less like a narrow loss than a broken promise. The late sequence, from the saved Messi penalty to the stoppage-time header, gave the evening the kind of sudden swing that fuels instant grief online, where many fans turned their frustration into accusations that the game had been tilted against Egypt.

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That anger sharpened after the Egyptian Football Association criticized the refereeing and said it would not remain silent over what it called improper use of the Video Assistant Referee system. The complaint centered on a goal ruled out after a VAR review and a late penalty appeal involving Mohamed Salah that Egypt said was not reviewed. Those decisions, more than the scoreline itself, became the focus of the backlash, giving fans a concrete target for a loss that already felt emotionally unbearable.

For Egypt, the result ended a campaign that had carried the country into the knockout stage and raised hopes beyond expectation. For Argentina, it was a dramatic escape built on precision in the closing minutes. For Egyptian supporters, it became a night when football seemed to absorb wider frustration and then reflect it back, one stoppage-time header at a time.