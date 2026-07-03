Argentina stuns Italy in 1990 World Cup semifinal shootout

Argentina survived a 1-1 draw and beat host Italy 4-3 on penalties in Naples, with Sergio Goycochea stopping Roberto Donadoni.

Argentina silenced host Italy at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples, winning 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw that stretched through extra time and left 59,978 fans in a charged stadium stunned. The semifinal, played on July 3, 1990, sent Argentina into the World Cup final and turned Sergio Goycochea into the decisive figure of the night.

Italy struck first through Salvatore Schillaci in the 17th minute, feeding the sense that the home side might carry the weight of an entire nation into the final. Argentina answered in the 68th minute when Claudio Caniggia found the equalizer, forcing a match that neither side could settle in regulation or extra time. The game was handled by French referee Michel Vautrot, and by the time the whistle sent it to penalties, the stadium had become a test of nerve as much as skill.

Goycochea, who began Italia 90 as Argentina’s third-choice goalkeeper, changed the tournament’s script with one save that mattered most. He stopped Roberto Donadoni’s penalty in the shootout, the intervention that broke Italy’s rhythm and pushed Argentina over the line. Argentina converted enough of its own attempts to win the shootout 4-3, a result that carried the defending world champions into the final and gave Goycochea a place in World Cup history.

Tecnópolis Argentina via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The setting magnified everything. Italy 1990 ran from June 8 to July 8, and this semifinal was the first of the tournament’s two final-four matches, staged in front of a home crowd expecting its national team to break through. Instead, Argentina absorbed the pressure in Naples, where the presence of Diego Maradona on one side and Roberto Baggio and Toto Schillaci on the other helped make the tie one of the tournament’s most anticipated. Argentina’s victory over the host nation in such a hostile environment became part of the team’s identity from that point on: comfortable in tension, hardened by survival, and dangerous when the match turned to drama.

A week later, Argentina returned to Rome for the final on July 8, 1990, but West Germany won 1-0. Even so, the semifinal in Naples remained the defining Argentine night of the tournament, the moment when one save and one shootout collapsed the advantage of the host and sent Argentina back into the biggest game in world football.