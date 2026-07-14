Argentina trains in Atlanta as Messi readies for semifinal clash

Messi trained smiling in Atlanta, sharpening Argentina’s semifinal edge as a historic rivalry and global spotlight grew around his fitness and presence.

Lionel Messi was on the field in Atlanta and took part in Argentina’s final work before a semifinal that could send the defending champion into the title match. He looked relaxed, smiling through juggling drills and moving with the group, a sharp signal that his physical state remained a live factor in a game where every touch could tilt the balance.

Argentina’s session mattered for more than optics. When Messi is active and involved in training, the team’s entire attacking plan shifts around his range of movement, his first touch and his ability to slow or speed the match on command. In a knockout game against a historic rival, that matters twice over: Argentina gains its most recognizable decision-maker, while the opponent must spend part of its preparation on how to blunt him without overcommitting elsewhere.

The setting added to the stakes. Atlanta has become a staging point for high-pressure semifinal preparation, the kind of place where teams try to settle nerves, rehearse patterns and project calm before the most watched matches of a tournament. Argentina used that backdrop to present a squad that appeared loose but focused, with Messi at the center of the atmosphere rather than on the margins of recovery.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The attention around him is hardly new. In a previous open training session in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, more than a dozen fans rushed the pitch and reached Messi and his teammates. One fan knelt in front of him; Messi laughed, hugged him and gave him his sweater, a reminder of how quickly a routine practice can become a global event when Messi is involved. That kind of pull is part of Argentina’s commercial gravity as much as its sporting identity: his presence drives interest from fans, television and sponsors, and it gives the semifinal the feel of a marquee occasion even before kickoff.

For Argentina, the immediate question was not simply whether Messi trained, but what his condition implied. His smile and his work with the group suggested confidence, and confidence around Messi often changes the tactical conversation from whether he can play to how aggressively Argentina can build through him. In a semifinal with a place in the final on the line, that distinction can shape the entire match.