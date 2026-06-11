Argentine fans bicycle 11,000 miles to Kansas City for World Cup opener

Three Argentine friends rode 11,000 miles across 17 countries, then arrived in Kansas City and received tickets to their World Cup opener.

Vicente Conculini, Miguel Silio and Yamandu Martínez left Gualeguaychú, Argentina, on Aug. 16, 2025, and spent about nine months pedaling toward Kansas City with no guarantee they would even get inside Arrowhead Stadium. By the time they arrived, the three friends had crossed 17 countries and logged roughly 17,000 kilometers, or about 10,500 to nearly 11,000 miles, with winter gear, summer gear, water and other survival supplies strapped to their bikes.

Their trip captured the economics of modern World Cup fandom as much as its romance. A ticket to the opener was never assured, yet the men still built a year of their lives around the chance to see Argentina’s first match in Kansas City, where FIFA says six games will be played during the 2026 tournament. For supporters, the cost of belonging to a mega-event now stretches far beyond a match ticket: it can mean months on the road, thousands of miles of travel and a route shaped by borders, weather and luck.

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Local reporting traced the cyclists through Colombia, Costa Rica and Dallas, Texas, along the way. They described cold, heat and rain, and said the journey took about nine to nine and a half months from start to finish. Their route turned into a moving portrait of World Cup culture, one where allegiance is carried on handlebars and a national team’s opening kickoff can pull ordinary fans across an entire hemisphere.

Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The three men, later identified in local coverage as Conculini, 29, Silio, 56, and Martínez, 49, reached Kansas City as Argentina prepared for its June 17, 2026, opener against Algeria. Johnson County officials publicly recognized them and then surprised them with tickets for the match, turning a personal pilgrimage into a civic symbol. Mike Kelly, chairman of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, presented the recognition as the county leaned into its role as a host region for a tournament that officials have cast as a once-in-a-generation opportunity.