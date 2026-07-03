Argentine fans flood Kansas City as Messi Spain story resurfaces

Thousands of Argentines filled Kansas City before the opener, turning it into a Messi pilgrimage as Spain's role in his path resurfaced.

Kansas City was flooded with Argentina colors as thousands of supporters staged a banderazo before Argentina’s debut against Algeria, turning the Midwest host city into a temporary base for Lionel Messi’s fan base. Telemundo microphones captured the crowd up close, where chants, flags and nonstop celebration made the scene feel like a World Cup arrival long before the first whistle. In a tournament built around U.S. host cities, Kansas City briefly functioned as a de facto home venue for an Argentine diaspora that showed up in force.

Another account described the city as a kind of Lionel Messi pilgrimage, with late-night parties and unwavering support stretching through the buildup to the opener. The atmosphere was not limited to one gathering point. It spread across the city as Argentine fans gathered in large numbers and carried the same message from one celebration to the next: this was their stage, even far from home.

The noise in Kansas City also revived an old Messi storyline that has followed him for years. Spanish press accounts had long said the RFEF sounded him out before the AFA called him up, and Messi has since acknowledged that he could have played for Spain. He has also said his heart was albiceleste and that he does not regret choosing Argentina. Among fans, that history surfaced in the form of ironic gratitude to Spain for having “dejar” him play for Argentina.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That choice has defined one of the most decorated international runs in modern soccer. Messi’s record with Argentina now includes the 2022 World Cup, the Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima and Olympic gold from 2008. In Kansas City, those trophies were not distant references. They were the backdrop to a crowd that treated a U.S. host city as its own home ground and Messi as the reason the journey felt complete.