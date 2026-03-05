Ari Kristinn Jónsson Named President of NATO Innovation Fund

Ari Kristinn Jónsson has been appointed as the first President of the NATO Innovation Fund, marking a key leadership step for the alliance’s investment in deep tech and security.

Ari Kristinn Jónsson has been appointed as the inaugural President of the NATO Innovation Fund (NIF), marking a pivotal moment for the alliance’s multi-nation project to accelerate technological innovation across the defense and security sectors. The announcement, reported by Resilience Media and confirmed by NATO’s official statement, signals the Fund’s move from planning into operational leadership.

The Role of the NATO Innovation Fund

Launched to strengthen the alliance’s technological edge, the NIF is a €1 billion venture capital fund backed by 24 NATO member states. The Fund supports early-stage startups and deep tech ventures developing dual-use technologies—innovations with both civilian and military applications. Key focus areas include artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced materials, space, and cybersecurity.

24 NATO member countries are participating in the fund, which began investments in 2023.

The NIF is designed to bridge the gap between commercial innovation and defense needs, targeting technologies vital for future security.

According to the European Investment Fund, the fund also aims to foster cross-border investments and collaborations among allied nations.

About Ari Kristinn Jónsson

Jónsson, the new President, brings a strong track record in science, technology, and innovation leadership. He previously served as President of Reykjavík University and is recognized for his work in fostering research and entrepreneurship. His appointment is seen as a strategic choice for both his technical expertise and his experience building international partnerships.

Implications for NATO’s Technology Strategy

The selection of a president is a significant step in the Fund’s evolution. It underscores NATO’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into its defense strategy and ensuring allied nations remain competitive amid rapid global innovation.

As the Fund’s operational leader, Jónsson will oversee investments, partnerships, and the strategic direction of the NIF. His leadership is expected to accelerate the Fund’s efforts to:



Identify and support startups developing critical dual-use technologies

Promote cross-border innovation within the alliance

Ensure that NATO maintains access to emerging technologies vital for collective security

Context: Innovation and Security

The NATO Innovation Fund’s launch and leadership appointment come at a time when investment in innovation and R&D is seen as essential for geopolitical and economic security. OECD data shows that NATO members are increasing their investments in deep tech, recognizing that leadership in areas like AI and quantum computing is essential for both defense and prosperity.

By appointing a dedicated president, the alliance is signaling its intent to move quickly and decisively on technology adoption, bridging the gap between promising startups and NATO’s operational requirements.

What’s Next for the Fund?

With Jónsson at the helm, the NIF is expected to ramp up its investments and announce its first portfolio companies in the coming months. The Fund’s success will be measured by its ability to foster innovation that delivers both commercial and defense value, and by strengthening technological collaboration across the alliance.

As global security challenges grow more complex, leadership and investment in dual-use technology will remain a top priority for NATO and its partners.