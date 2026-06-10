Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater reportedly split after nearly three years

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater reportedly ended their relationship months ago, as Grande promotes Petal and a summer tour that opened in Oakland.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly three years, closing a romance that began under the glare of Wicked and never escaped it. The split was described as quiet rather than explosive, with multiple entertainment reports saying the two remain friendly and respectful toward each other.

The relationship drew immediate scrutiny because both stars were married to other people when they first became publicly linked in July 2023. Grande later divorced Dalton Gomez. Slater filed for divorce from Lilly Jay that same month, and their divorce was finalized on September 12, 2024, after more than a decade together and a marriage that began in 2018.

What has made the breakup notable is not just the end of a celebrity pairing, but the way private developments became public currency around a major studio campaign. Grande and Slater met while working on Wicked, the two-part movie musical that also starred Cynthia Erivo and was directed by Jon M. Chu. Their relationship became part of a broader fan and tabloid narrative almost as soon as production brought them together, and the reporting on the split suggests the separation happened months ago without a public confrontation.

Grande’s career schedule now provides the clearest public backdrop for the news. Her album Petal is set for release on July 31, 2026, and her official store lists digital files and CD preorders as shipping that same day. Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour opened in Oakland, California, on June 6, 2026, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster list additional U.S., Canadian and London dates through the summer.

Slater has kept a lower public profile, but the personal history surrounding the breakup remains part of the story. He and Jay had been together for more than a decade, and the end of that marriage unfolded at the same time his off-screen relationship with Grande moved into the center of pop culture coverage. For a pair tied so closely to a high-visibility film and a major music rollout, the latest reports show how quickly private life becomes part of the public record when celebrity, touring and studio promotion overlap.