Ariana Grande look-alike says she felt misled by DM

Paige Niemann says Ariana Grande’s direct message left her feeling “misled” just as her new Prime Video docuseries reclaims her life beyond the lookalike label.

Paige Niemann said Ariana Grande’s direct message left her feeling “misled” after the pop star told her she was “beautiful as yourself” and should not keep making her face look more like someone else’s. TMZ says the message is authentic, and it surfaced again as Niemann’s new docuseries, Turning the Paige, debuted this week on Prime Video.

Niemann first went viral in 2019 with Ariana Grande impersonation videos on TikTok, turning a passing resemblance into a sustained online identity. By July 2026, coverage identified her as 22, and the series is presented as an attempt to show her life beyond being known only as Grande’s lookalike.

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That push for a separate identity lands in a complicated place. Grande has commented on Niemann before, with earlier remarks that called the resemblance “bizarre” while also describing Niemann as “the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal.” The new attention around the direct message has revived those older responses and put the two women’s relationship back into the center of internet conversation.

What makes the story resonate beyond celebrity gossip is the way it exposes the economics of resemblance online. Niemann built a large following around a version of herself that was legible through Grande’s image, and that kind of mimicry can become both a career and a trap. A private message meant to encourage confidence now sits inside a public debate about where imitation ends and exploitation begins, and who gets to decide when a likeness is a persona, a brand or a burden.

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Turning the Paige is meant to pull Niemann out of that narrow frame. Instead, the resurfaced message has underlined how quickly a fan-driven identity can be folded into celebrity power, especially when a creator’s face becomes part of the content itself.