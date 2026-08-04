Ariana Grande steps back from spotlight after body-shaming backlash

Grande will step back after her Sept. 1 tour finale as body-focused scrutiny follows her through the Wicked press circuit.

Ariana Grande will step back from public-facing work after her Eternal Sunshine Tour ends on Sept. 1, her representative said, following a stretch of intense scrutiny over her appearance and health. The retreat also includes a withdrawal from an upcoming West End production of Sunday in the Park With George in London.

Grande’s representative said she wanted to finish the tour “on a high note” before taking a break from public-facing work and appearances. The move comes after months of online commentary that focused less on her music and acting than on her body, a pattern that has followed Grande since she first became famous as a child star.

Grande has been trying to answer that cycle for years. In a December 2024 interview clip she reshared in November 2025, she said it is “hard to protect yourself from that noise” and described body scrutiny as uncomfortable no matter how large the audience gets. In the same round of remarks, she said people do not have the right to comment on her body and framed that kind of criticism as “dangerous.”

GZMUSICRECORDS via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The pressure sharpened again during the Wicked: For Good press tour, where public discussion of Grande’s appearance surged alongside the promotional run for the second Wicked film. Over the past year, she also toured for the first time in six years and released her eighth studio album, keeping her in a constant public cycle that left little space between performance, promotion and scrutiny.

Grande’s decision lands as a case study in how invasive commentary has become normalized in entertainment coverage, on social platforms and in fan culture. What begins as chatter about a performer’s looks can quickly become a lesson absorbed by younger audiences about whose bodies are open for public inspection, and how relentlessly that judgment can follow women who live in the spotlight.