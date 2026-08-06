Arista forecasts strong revenue as AI networking demand surges

Arista topped $3 billion in quarterly revenue and raised 2026 guidance to $12.6 billion, showing AI dollars are reaching networking gear as well as chips.

Arista Networks forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as demand strengthened for networking gear tied to AI infrastructure buildouts. The Santa Clara, California company said it delivered its first $3 billion quarter, posting second-quarter revenue of $3.036 billion for the three months ended June 30.

The result underscored where a growing share of AI spending is flowing: not just into semiconductors, but into the switches and routing equipment that move data between servers, storage systems and training clusters. Arista described itself in its investor release as an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments. Chairperson and CEO Jayshree Ullal said, “As we deliver our first $3 billion quarter in Q2 2026, it is clear that our Arista 2.0 platform strategy is compelling.”

Transcript summaries put second-quarter revenue up 37.7% from a year earlier, and they showed Arista lifting its 2026 revenue guidance to $12.6 billion, about 40% growth. Several market summaries said the stock jumped about 12% after the earnings report, a sharp response for a company that sits farther down the AI supply chain than the chipmakers that have dominated investor attention.

That reaction matters because networking demand tends to track the pace of capital spending by cloud providers and large enterprises. When those customers expand AI clusters or redesign data centers for lower latency and higher throughput, they need more advanced Ethernet switching and related infrastructure. Arista’s outlook suggested that spending was still healthy enough to support another strong quarter, rather than slowing after the initial wave of AI server purchases.

The latest update also fit a pattern already visible earlier in the year. A Feb. 12 Reuters report had shown Arista’s revenue outlook being lifted by AI-driven demand, with shares jumping then as well. For investors trying to gauge whether the AI boom is broadening beyond a few headline chip names, Arista’s numbers pointed to a more durable surge in the less visible gear that keeps the buildout moving.