Six Arizona players headline the 2026 NBA Draft Combine invites, joined by standout prospects from Tennessee and Iowa.

Arizona has emerged as a major presence in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, with six former men’s basketball players receiving invitations. This marks the largest representation from any collegiate program this year, underscoring Arizona's ability to develop NBA-ready talent. They are joined by notable prospects from Tennessee and Iowa, as the combine continues to serve as a critical showcase for top draft hopefuls.

Arizona's Strong Showing

The Arizona Wildcats have placed six players on the invite list for the NBA Draft Combine, according to Arizona Desert Swarm. This feat highlights the program's ongoing influence in college basketball and its pipeline to the pros. Historically, Arizona has produced numerous NBA players, and this year’s group further cements that reputation. For curious readers, the comprehensive database of Arizona men's basketball alumni tracks past and present Wildcats who have made their way to the NBA.

Six Wildcats invited, the most of any college in 2026

Demonstrates Arizona’s consistent talent development

Players will undergo measurements, drills, and interviews at the combine

This surge in combine invites reflects Arizona’s recent successes and the increasing number of its players entering the professional ranks. The NBA Draft History shows Arizona as one of the top schools for producing draft picks over the last decade.

Tennessee and Iowa Join the Mix

According to On3, three Tennessee basketball players—Matt Able, Caleb Wilson, and Henri Vee—have also received combine invitations. This marks a significant moment for the Volunteers, who have steadily grown their NBA pipeline in recent years. The presence of multiple Tennessee players illustrates the program’s rising status and competitive recruiting.

Three Tennessee players invited: Matt Able, Caleb Wilson, Henri Vee

Reflects the Volunteers’ expanding national profile

Players will compete in athletic tests and scrimmages

Meanwhile, 247Sports reports that Bennett Stirtz from Iowa has been invited to the combine. Stirtz’s selection offers Iowa representation among elite prospects, and provides him an opportunity to boost his draft stock in front of NBA scouts and executives.

Bennett Stirtz is Iowa’s sole invitee

Chance to showcase skills on a national stage

What Happens at the NBA Draft Combine?

The NBA Draft Combine is a multi-day event where prospects are evaluated through a series of anthropometric measurements, strength and agility drills, and interviews. Players also participate in scrimmages, allowing teams to assess their performance in a competitive environment. The combine is considered a pivotal moment for players to improve their draft positioning, with data from NBADraft.net offering detailed historical results for all participants.

Vertical leap, sprint, bench press, and agility tests

Measurements: height, wingspan, weight

Interviews with NBA franchises

Analysis: Arizona’s Impact and Broader Trends

Arizona’s dominance in this year’s combine invite list is an indicator of its national stature. Having six invitees not only highlights the depth of its talent pool but also suggests that NBA scouts are taking notice of the program’s ability to produce pro-ready athletes. Tennessee’s trio of invitees reflects its continued progress in recruiting and developing high-level players, while Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz rounds out a diverse group of prospects with a chance to impress.

As the combine gets underway, these players will face intense scrutiny on their athleticism, basketball IQ, and interview performances. Their results can be tracked through official data sources, giving fans and analysts insight into which prospects may rise or fall ahead of the draft.

Looking ahead, the 2026 NBA Draft Combine spotlight on Arizona and its fellow invitees is likely to influence draft boards and shape the next wave of talent entering the league. The event serves as a bridge between college and pro basketball—a final proving ground before the NBA Draft.