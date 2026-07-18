Armed group boards chemical tanker off Yemen in Gulf of Aden

An armed group boarded a chemical tanker south of al-Mukalla, keeping Gulf of Aden shipping risks alive for insurers, operators and U.S. consumers.

An armed group boarded a chemical tanker off Yemen as it moved through the Gulf of Aden, renewing pressure on shipping lines, insurers and delivery schedules tied to the Red Sea corridor. The British military said the tanker was boarded on Friday, and the threat picture remained unclear as operators faced another reminder that a single incident can ripple through global trade.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center said military authorities reported the vessel was boarded by “unauthorized personnel” south of al-Mukalla province in Yemen. The tanker was transiting the Gulf of Aden at the time, a route watched closely because any attack or seizure can force ships to slow down, change course or stay farther offshore, adding time and cost to voyages that carry oil, chemicals and other cargo to Asia, Europe and the United States.

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UKMTO says it has been a trusted authority in maritime security for more than 25 years, providing mariners, shipping companies and regional authorities with verified and corroborated security information. That advisory role matters in the Gulf of Aden, where warnings can quickly affect insurance premiums and operating decisions even before the full facts of an incident are known.

Yemen’s position near the Bab el-Mandeb strait makes the area strategically important for global shipping. Traffic through that narrow corridor helps connect the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean, and disruptions there can spill into energy markets and broader supply chains. Tankers are especially sensitive targets because of the value of their cargo and the potential consequences if a vessel is boarded, delayed or damaged.

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The latest boarding follows a run of maritime attacks tied to the conflict around Yemen. In one previous case, armed men seized an Israel-linked tanker off the coast of Yemen before a U.S. Navy warship captured them. In another, a tanker struck by a Houthi missile off Yemen caught fire after U.S. strikes on the rebels. Together, those incidents have kept military patrols, shipping insurers and commercial operators focused on whether naval protection is containing the threat or simply managing a chronic risk to trade.